Millions of people across the Americas were treated to a rare celestial event on Saturday as a “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun took place. The eclipse began with the darkening skies and crescent-shaped shadows on the ground, which led to eruptions of cheers from crowds that had gathered along the narrow path of the eclipse. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the eclipse coincided with an international balloon fiesta, spectators got a double treat, with mass balloon ascensions followed by the eclipse.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, during a “ring of fire” eclipse, the moon leaves a bright, blazing border around the sun when it lines up between the Earth and the sun. The path of the eclipse traveled through Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas in the U.S., with a sliver of California, Arizona, and Colorado. It then continued on to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. The rest of the Western Hemisphere experienced a partial eclipse.

The viewing of the eclipse depended on clear skies, and NASA and other groups livestreamed the event for those unable to experience it in person. In Mexico, hundreds of people gathered in Cancun to watch the eclipse, using box projectors, telescopes, and special glasses. Excited children whistled, and some adults raised their arms towards the sky in awe of the celestial event.

The eclipse also sparked curiosity about how ancient civilizations, such as the Maya, observed such phenomena. The Maya referred to eclipses as “broken sun” and were known to be great astronomers. Some Maya people believed that eclipses were a curse, as they did not have the protective eyewear we have today. Archaeologists suggest that the Maya may have used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes.

For eclipse enthusiasts in the U.S., the event brought them to remote corners of the country in search of the best view possible. At Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, people hiked before sunrise to find the perfect spot among the red rock hoodoos. The moment the “ring of fire” formed, cheers echoed through the canyons.

The eclipse was not only a spectacle but also a unifying experience for those who witnessed it. People described it as a “lifetime experience” and something that “unites us all.” Despite intermittent visibility in some areas due to clouds, individuals still appreciated catching glimpses of the eclipse. For many, the chance to witness the “ring of fire” was an unforgettable and worthwhile experience.

ذريعن موجب:

- ايسوسيئيڊ پريس