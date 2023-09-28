شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

پاڻي جي علاج لاءِ انتهائي موثر فوٽوڪيٽلائيٽ سسٽم جي ترقي

ByMampho Brescia

مرد 28، 2023
پاڻي جي علاج لاءِ انتهائي موثر فوٽوڪيٽلائيٽ سسٽم جي ترقي

A collaborative study between academia and industrial partners has resulted in the development of a highly efficient photocatalytic system for water treatment. This system utilizes a TiO2 photocatalyst with a highly ordered nanoporous structure, coupled with UVA LEDs, thin water films, and water scrubbing. The goal of this research is to create an energy-efficient, scalable, and simple photocatalytic reactor for practical applications in water treatment.

Traditional photocatalytic reactors often use nanopowder materials, which present limitations in terms of efficiency and scalability. The challenge lies in effectively distributing a large quantity of powder-based photocatalyst in the water and ensuring its complete filtration before returning the treated water to the environment. To overcome this, the researchers employed an immobilized photocatalyst grown directly on a titanium substrate, eliminating the need for ultrafiltration and providing mechanical stability to the photocatalyst.

The addition of thin water films and water scrubbing helps maintain oxygen saturation in the photoreactor, reducing electron-hole recombination. In a real-world application test, the photocatalytic reactor successfully cleansed a heavily used hot tub without the use of chemicals. Over a two-month period, no increase in Total Organic Compound (TOC) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) was observed, indicating the complete oxidation of organic and biological entities in the water.

The researchers and the company behind this development aim to further advance environmentally-friendly technologies for water treatment. The simple design and scalability of the photoreactor, along with the use of highly stable, energy-efficient UVA LEDs, make it suitable for industrial applications.

Future research will focus on enhancing the performance of the system in various water conditions, particularly addressing ionic interference in saline environments. Additionally, the researchers are exploring the potential use of this advanced oxidation process (AOP) technology for the destruction of PFAS (forever chemicals).

This development brings us closer to achieving highly efficient and practical photocatalytic systems for water treatment, promising a more sustainable approach to purifying water from organic and biological pollutants.

Source: Industrial Chemistry & Materials (DOI: 10.1039/D3IM00053B)

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ڇا انٽيگريٽيڊ انفارميشن ٿيوري آف ڪنسوشنس سيوڊو سائنس آهي؟

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

غير جانبدار ڪمپيوٽر ڊائناسور جي ختم ٿيڻ جو سبب طئي ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 1، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

انٽيگريٽيڊ انفارميشن ٿيوري تي بحث: ڇا اهو Pseudoscience آهي؟

مڪيش 1، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ڇا انٽيگريٽيڊ انفارميشن ٿيوري آف ڪنسوشنس سيوڊو سائنس آهي؟

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

غير جانبدار ڪمپيوٽر ڊائناسور جي ختم ٿيڻ جو سبب طئي ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 1، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

انٽيگريٽيڊ انفارميشن ٿيوري تي بحث: ڇا اهو Pseudoscience آهي؟

مڪيش 1، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

بين الاقوامي خلائي اسٽيشن جي قسمت: ڇو ناسا ان کي تباهه ڪرڻ ۽ ساڙڻ جو منصوبو آهي

مڪيش 1، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا