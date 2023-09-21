شهري زندگي

ڏکڻ آفريڪي ورثي جو ادارو تڪراري اسپيس فلائيٽ لاءِ پرمٽ جو دفاع ڪري ٿو

ڏکڻ آفريڪي ورثي جو ادارو تڪراري اسپيس فلائيٽ لاءِ پرمٽ جو دفاع ڪري ٿو

The South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) has defended its decision to issue a permit for the use of South African hominin fossils in a controversial spaceflight, while acknowledging the concerns raised by scientists. The permit allowed paleoanthropologist Lee Berger to temporarily export a Homo naledi thumb bone and an Australopithecus sediba collarbone for a promotional space flight. SAHRA stated that the permit was granted as part of a heritage promotion and awareness campaign, but noted that future applications involving the use of fossil hominin material will be subject to greater scrutiny.

The space flight drew criticism from scientists worldwide, who deemed it unethical and unnecessary. It involved the fossils being launched into sub-orbit aboard a Virgin Galactic spacecraft, in the presence of billionaire Tim Nash, a supporter of human origins research in Africa. The flight also sparked allegations of neocolonial scientific practices, with concerns that African resources were being exploited with little or no benefit to the local community.

SAHRA rejected these claims, stating that they undermine the agency’s authority to manage South African heritage. However, the agency did acknowledge challenges with regarding hominin remains with the same respect and dignity as human remains. Reclassifying hominin fossils as human remains would have significant implications for paleoanthropological research in South Africa, including the imposition of a 60-day public participation process for research and the requirement for reburial in designated sites.

SAHRA stands by its decision to grant the permit but recognizes the need for greater scrutiny in future applications involving fossil hominin material. These developments highlight the ongoing debate surrounding the use and preservation of significant scientific artifacts, while also emphasizing the importance of ethical practices in the field of paleoanthropology.

بيان ٿيل:
– Homo naledi: An extinct species of hominin discovered in the Rising Star Cave system near Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2013.
– Australopithecus sediba: An extinct species of hominin found in the Cradle of Humankind, South Africa, in 2008.

ذريعن موجب:
– The source article is based on information from the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) and the science community’s response to the permit decision. No URLs were provided.



