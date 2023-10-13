قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي وڏي شمسي فليئر واقعي جو اشارو ظاهر ڪيو

Researchers have found evidence of the largest solar flare event in history by studying ancient semi-fossilized tree rings from a forest in the Southern French Alps. By analyzing the tree rings and measuring the amount of carbon-14, the researchers discovered a significant anomaly: a one-year spike in carbon-14 that occurred 14,300 years ago. This anomaly was also observed in ice core samples taken from Greenland, which showed a spike in a radioactive isotope of beryllium during the same period. The only known explanation for the sudden increase in radioactive elements is a solar flare, but one of truly epic proportions.

Solar flares of this magnitude have never been observed, as our recorded history of solar activity is relatively short. By studying tree rings and ice core samples, scientists can gain a better understanding of the Sun’s behavior in the past. It is essential to understand the Sun’s past behavior to accurately predict and prepare for future solar storms.

The most powerful recorded solar flare event occurred in 1859, known as the Carrington Event. This event caused aurorae to be visible as far south as Cuba, and telegraph operators reported receiving electric shocks due to the extreme electromagnetic energies produced by the storm. The solar flare event 14,300 years ago must have been at least ten times more powerful to generate the recorded amount of carbon-14.

Extreme solar storms like these can have catastrophic effects on Earth. They can damage transformers in electricity grids, causing prolonged blackouts. Satellites used for navigation and communication can also be permanently damaged. Moreover, astronauts are at risk of severe radiation exposure during such events.

By studying ancient tree rings and understanding the history of solar flares, scientists can better predict when the next storm is likely to occur and prepare for its potential impacts. The discovery of the largest solar flare event in history highlights the importance of further research in this field to protect our technology and infrastructure from future solar storms.

– Study by Edouard Bard, Professor of Climate and Ocean Evolution, Collège de France and CEREGE

– Study co-authored by Tim Heaton, Professor of Applied Statistics, University of Leeds