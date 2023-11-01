Plastic Pollution in Rivers: A Dangerous Pathway for Disease Spread

Plastic litter in rivers serves as a conduit for dangerous pathogens, allowing them to travel downstream, according to a groundbreaking study. The research, conducted in a UK river, revealed that dumped plastic and wooden sticks create an ideal environment for microorganisms to flourish, potentially harboring bacteria and viruses that cause diseases in humans and contribute to antibiotic resistance.

Lead author Vinko Zadjelovic of the University of Antofagasta in Chile emphasized the study’s findings, stating, “Our research suggests that plastics in freshwater bodies might facilitate the transportation of pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, consequently impacting human health.”

The threat of antibiotic resistance looms large in our global healthcare systems. In 2019 alone, antibiotic-resistant infections claimed the lives of an estimated 2.7 million people worldwide. Shockingly, this number is projected to skyrocket to 10 million deaths by 2050, as outlined in the study published in the journal Microbiome.

Once plastic enters water, it becomes coated with microbes within minutes. To investigate further, the researchers immersed samples in the River Sowe, downstream from a wastewater treatment plant, for a week. The study yielded significant differences in the microbial communities found on different materials.

Notably, the water samples collected in February 2020 contained human pathogens such as Salmonella, Escheria coli (E. coli), and Streptococcus, which is responsible for causing strep throat. This underscores the urgent need for stricter monitoring of wastewater treatment plants, as highlighted by Zadjelovic.

In contrast, the plastic and wood samples attracted “opportunistic” bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and aeromonas, known to pose a risk to individuals with compromised immune systems. P. aeruginosa, particularly prevalent in hospitals and responsible for infections in patients, was found to be nearly three times more abundant on weathered plastic compared to wood. Additionally, the weathered plastic exhibited a higher prevalence of genes associated with antibiotic resistance.

This study draws attention to the alarming issue of plastic pollution in rivers and its potential implications for public health. Stricter regulations and heightened monitoring of wastewater treatment plants are crucial in preventing the transport of hazardous pathogens downstream. As rivers remain a significant pathway for plastic reaching the world’s oceans, it is imperative that we take immediate action to combat this global problem.

