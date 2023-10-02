Alfvén Waves استعمال ڪندي فيوزن ڊوائيسز ۾ ڀڄندڙ اليڪٽرانڪس کي گھٽائڻ

A team of researchers led by Chang Liu from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) has discovered a method to mitigate damaging runaway electrons in tokamak fusion devices. By harnessing Alfvén waves, they disrupt the cycle of runaway electrons, offering promising implications for the advancement of fusion energy.

Tokamak fusion devices are designed to harness the power of nuclear fusion, using a doughnut-shaped plasma chamber to create controlled fusion reactions. One of the challenges of this technology is dealing with runaway electrons, high-energy particles that can cause damage to the device. Alfvén waves, named after astrophysicist Hannes Alfvén, have been known to loosen the confinement of high-energy particles, but their effect on runaway electrons has been unclear until now.

The research team found that Alfvén waves can diffuse or scatter high-energy electrons before they can create avalanches that damage the tokamak components. This circular process involves the runaways creating instabilities, which then generate Alfvén waves that prevent the formation of avalanches. The findings provide a comprehensive explanation for the observation of Alfvén waves in disruption experiments and establish a link between these waves and the generation of runaway electrons.

The theory derived from this research aligns well with experiments conducted on the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, a tokamak operated by General Atomics. Tests of the theory on the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have also shown positive results. The discovery paves the way for the development of tokamak designs that can naturally mitigate runaway electron damage through inherent instabilities.

Controlling disruptions in fusion devices is crucial for their success. Disruptions start with sharp drops in temperature, known as thermal quenches, which trigger the release of runaway electrons. By mitigating the risk of disruptions, tokamak facilities can operate more efficiently and safely.

This new approach to mitigating runaway electrons could have significant implications for the ongoing ITER project in France, which aims to demonstrate the practicality of fusion energy. The researchers are planning experimental campaigns to further develop their findings and explore strategies for mitigating runaway electrons.

– PPPL: The U.S. Department of Energy’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL)

– Physical Review Letters: A peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Physical Society.