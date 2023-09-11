شهري زندگي

پورتو ريڪو مٿان قبضو ڪيل روشنيءَ جا نادر وڏا جهاز

پورتو ريڪو مٿان قبضو ڪيل روشنيءَ جا نادر وڏا جهاز

A photographer documenting a tropical storm in Puerto Rico has captured the rare occurrence of gigantic jets of lightning shooting upward from the clouds. The phenomenon, confirmed by science only recently, is extremely rare, with such jets occurring only 1,000 times a year.

Gigantic jets of lightning are significantly more powerful than regular lightning bolts, being 50 times stronger. They are identifiable by their red color since they make contact with the Earth’s ionosphere, located 50 to 400 miles above sea level. Most of these jets occur during thunderstorms above the open ocean.

The photographer, Frankie Lucena, used two cameras to capture the breathtaking event: a black and white Watec 902HU camera with high light sensitivity, and a Sony A7s astrophotography mirrorless camera known for its excellent performance in low-light conditions. He managed to capture the jets while documenting a tropical storm that later developed into Hurricane Franklin.

This is not the first time Lucena has recorded such gigantic jets. In 2017, using the Gemini Cloudcam mounted on the Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawaii, he noticed and captured these jets. During that occurrence, he also observed rare ripples appearing in the sky above the storm, which he identified as “gravity waves.”

Scientists are still unsure why gigantic jets shoot upward instead of downward, like regular lightning bolts. It is believed that some kind of blockage may be preventing the lightning from exiting the bottom of the cloud, but further research is needed to confirm this hypothesis.

The International Space Station (ISS) has also provided valuable footage of gigantic jets, allowing scientists to gain a new perspective on the electrical activity that occurs above tropical thunderstorms.

Frankie Lucena’s work can be found on various platforms, including his website, YouTube, Instagram, and Flickr.

