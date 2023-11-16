Astronomers غير معمولي نووا Eruption جو معائنو ڪن ٿا، پيچيده تبديليءَ واري رويي کي ظاهر ڪن ٿا

An international team of astronomers has used NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to observe the eruption of Nova Vulpeculae 2021 (V606 Vul). This particular nova has exhibited behavior that deviates from the typical pattern, providing scientists with valuable insights into its complex variability.

Novae are stars that experience sudden increases in brightness before gradually returning to their original state. This process can last for months and is caused by the accretion process in a close binary system containing a white dwarf and its companion.

The eruption of V606 Vul, which was detected on July 16, 2021, attracted the attention of a team of astronomers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. They decided to investigate the nova using TESS, hoping to gain a deeper understanding of its behavior.

Through their observations, the researchers analyzed the light curve of V606 Vul, which revealed that the nova achieved its brightest visual magnitude during its second peak, which occurred 64 days after the eruption. They also identified periodic variations with an approximate period of 3.06 hours and an average peak-to-peak amplitude of 0.01 mag. However, these variations disappeared when V606 Vul reached its peak optical brightness.

The astronomers believe that these variations may result from the azimuthal asymmetry of the photosphere encompassing the underlying binary system. Alternatively, they suggest that an azimuthal asymmetry in the temperature of the photosphere could also explain these observations.

This study marks the first use of TESS photometry in investigating nova eruptions, highlighting the usefulness of this space platform in studying the behavior of Galactic novae. TESS’s high photometric precision allows astronomers to detect brightness variations in novae with extremely low amplitudes that are difficult to observe from the ground. Additionally, TESS’s ability to conduct uninterrupted observations over the course of a month enables researchers to probe variability on short timescales that are challenging to access with ground-based observations.

Overall, this research offers valuable insights into the complex nature of nova eruptions and highlights the potential of TESS in furthering our understanding of these astronomical events.

اڪثر پڇيا ويا سوال (سوالات)

What is a nova?

A nova is a star that experiences a sudden increase in brightness due to an accretion process in a close binary system containing a white dwarf and its companion.

What makes the eruption of V606 Vul unique?

The eruption of V606 Vul deviates from the typical pattern exhibited by novae. It showcases more complex behavior, with periodic variations and mini-flares, which disappear when the nova reaches its peak optical brightness.

Why is TESS important in studying nova eruptions?

TESS, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, offers high photometric precision and uninterrupted observations over an extended period. This allows astronomers to detect subtle brightness variations and probe variability on short timescales, providing valuable insights into the behavior of Galactic novae that are not easily accessible with ground-based observations.

What did the researchers conclude from their study?

The researchers concluded that their study using TESS photometry marked the first of its kind in investigating nova eruptions. They also emphasized the usefulness of TESS in characterizing variability in novae and exploring their behavior.