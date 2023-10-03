شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

روس جو لونا-25 مشن ڪنٽرول يونٽ ۾ خرابي سبب ڪري تباهه ٿي ويو

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 3، 2023
روس جو لونا-25 مشن ڪنٽرول يونٽ ۾ خرابي سبب ڪري تباهه ٿي ويو

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

ذريعن موجب:
- [ذريعو 1]
- [ذريعو 2]

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

توانائي-موثر يوريا جي پيداوار لاء نئون طريقو دريافت ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 5، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

قديم آرڪيٽيڪچرل ٽيڪنڪ ڌاتو-نامياتي فريم ورڪ جي ڪارڪردگي کي وڌائڻ لاء نئين طريقي سان متاثر ڪري ٿي

مڪيش 5، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

هڪ ذاتي ويب تجربي لاءِ ڪوڪيز جي ترجيحن کي منظم ڪرڻ جي اهميت

مڪيش 5، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

توانائي-موثر يوريا جي پيداوار لاء نئون طريقو دريافت ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 5، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم آرڪيٽيڪچرل ٽيڪنڪ ڌاتو-نامياتي فريم ورڪ جي ڪارڪردگي کي وڌائڻ لاء نئين طريقي سان متاثر ڪري ٿي

مڪيش 5، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هڪ ذاتي ويب تجربي لاءِ ڪوڪيز جي ترجيحن کي منظم ڪرڻ جي اهميت

مڪيش 5، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ڏکڻ ڪوريا جي محققن حڪومت جي تجويز ڪيل ڪٽ تي تحقيق جي بجيٽ تي احتجاج ڪيو

مڪيش 5، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا