نئين مطالعي کي فٽبال پوزيشن ۽ زندگي جي وچ ۾ حيران ڪندڙ لنڪ ظاهر ڪري ٿو

A recent study conducted by sociologist Rob Warren from the University of Minnesota has shed light on the impact of playing different positions in football on players’ lifespans. The study, which examined the longevity of male football players, found that most players live to around the same age or longer as other men, with one notable exception: linemen.

According to Warren’s research, linemen tend to die relatively young compared to other football players. The reasons behind this alarming trend are thought to be twofold. Firstly, linemen are more prone to experiencing neurological problems resulting from head injuries sustained during their football careers. These injuries can have long-term consequences on their overall health and life expectancy.

Secondly, the large size of linemen and their hyper-caloric diet during their playing days can lead to cardiovascular issues post-career. The combination of excessive weight and an unhealthy diet can put strain on their cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of heart-related illnesses and ultimately impacting their lifespan.

The study, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the need for a deeper understanding of the long-term health implications of being a lineman in football. It also underscores the importance of implementing measures to mitigate the risks associated with playing in this position, such as improved safety protocols and dietary guidelines.

While the findings offer valuable insights into the relationship between football position and lifespan, further research is needed to fully comprehend the complex interplay between various factors, including genetics, lifestyle choices, and socio-economic factors. Scientists and medical professionals are working collaboratively to ensure the well-being of football players and improve their overall quality of life.

لوڊ ٿي:

Q: What position in football has the highest risk of shorter lifespan?

A: Linemen have been found to have a higher risk of shorter lifespan compared to players in other positions.

Q: What are the main factors contributing to the shorter lifespan of linemen?

A: Linemen often suffer from neurological problems resulting from head injuries and cardiovascular issues caused by their hyper-caloric diet and large size.

Q: Is there ongoing research on this topic?

A: Yes, scientists are conducting further research to gain a deeper understanding of the long-term health implications of playing different positions in football and to develop strategies that mitigate associated risks.