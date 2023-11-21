ڪنيڪشن کي ظاھر ڪرڻ: Facemap سان دماغ جي وسيع سگنلن کي سمجھڻ

Scientists have long been intrigued by the constant motion of mice, from their whiskers flicking to their noses twitching. Similarly, neurons in the brain remain active even in the absence of external stimuli or a specific task. These spontaneous actions lead to the activation of neurons throughout various regions of the brain, giving us insights into the moment-to-moment activities of these animals. However, the true utilization of these widespread signals within the brain remains a mystery.

Thankfully, a breakthrough tool called Facemap is shedding new light on how the brain interprets and utilizes these signals generated by spontaneous behaviors. Facemap uses deep neural networks to establish a connection between a mouse’s eye, whisker, nose, and mouth movements and the neural activity within the brain. By combining a keypoint tracker and a deep neural network encoder, this framework provides valuable information about neural activity.

A recent publication in Nature Neuroscience introduces Facemap as a framework for modeling neural activity based on orofacial tracking. Atika Syeda, a graduate student working under the guidance of Carsen Stringer, PhD, a group leader at HHMI Janelia Research Campus, explained that the goal is to uncover and understand the behaviors represented in different brain regions. How can these movements be effectively tracked and associated with neural signals?

Previously, the team led by Stringer had discovered that seemingly random activity in different brain areas of mice was, in fact, driven by spontaneous behaviors. However, deciphering how the brain utilizes this information remained a challenge. A critical step towards answering this question involved understanding the movements that prompt this activity and comprehending the exact representation within the brain regions.

To address this gap in knowledge, the research team meticulously analyzed 2,400 video frames of mouse faces and categorized distinct points corresponding to various facial movements associated with spontaneous behaviors. Specifically, they focused on 13 key points representing individual behaviors such as whisking, grooming, and licking.

Through the development of neural network-based models, the team successfully recognized these key points in mouse face videos. Furthermore, they established correlations between these facial movements and neural activity using another deep neural network-based model. The result? Facemap, which enables researchers to witness how a mouse’s spontaneous behaviors directly influence neural activity in specific brain regions.

Facemap offers significant improvements over previous methods, providing enhanced accuracy and faster tracking of orofacial movements and behaviors in mice. Notably, it has been designed to track mouse faces and has undergone extensive pretraining, allowing it to accurately track a wide range of mouse movements. Compared to earlier methods, this powerful tool can predict twice as much neural activity in mice.

The best part? Facemap is accessible to all researchers, as it is readily available and user-friendly. Since its release last year, numerous scientists worldwide have already downloaded the tool and have reaped the benefits. Facemap simplifies research processes, enabling researchers to obtain results within the same day.

In conclusion, Facemap is revolutionizing our understanding of the intricate relationship between spontaneous behaviors and brain activity. By harnessing the power of deep neural networks and orofacial tracking, researchers can delve deeper into the complex workings of the brain. This innovative tool opens up new avenues for exploring the neural representation of behaviors and paves the way for further discoveries in neuroscience.

اڪثر پڇيا ويا سوال (سوالات)

Q: What is Facemap?

Facemap is a tool that utilizes deep neural networks to relate a mouse’s eye, whisker, nose, and mouth movements to neural activity in the brain. It provides insights into how spontaneous behaviors drive neural signals in various brain regions.

Q: How does Facemap work?

Facemap consists of a keypoint tracker and a deep neural network encoder. It analyzes video frames of mouse faces to identify key facial points representing different behaviors. These key points are then correlated with neural activity, allowing researchers to understand the connection between spontaneous movements and brain-wide signals.

Q: What are the key benefits of Facemap?

Facemap offers improved accuracy and speed in tracking orofacial movements and behaviors in mice compared to previous methods. It predicts twice as much neural activity and is specifically designed to track mouse faces, making it a valuable tool for researchers in the field of neuroscience.

Q: How accessible is Facemap?

Facemap is freely available and easy to use. Researchers worldwide can download the tool and obtain results on the same day. Its accessibility and user-friendliness simplify the research process and facilitate further investigations into brain activity associated with spontaneous behaviors.