شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

يونيورسٽي آف ايريزونا 30 ملين ڊالر جي گرانٽ حاصل ڪري ٿي ته جيئن ٽوپولاجيڪل صوتيات کي اڳتي وڌايو وڃي

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 28، 2023
يونيورسٽي آف ايريزونا 30 ملين ڊالر جي گرانٽ حاصل ڪري ٿي ته جيئن ٽوپولاجيڪل صوتيات کي اڳتي وڌايو وڃي

The University of Arizona has been awarded a $30 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to establish the “New Frontiers of Sound Science and Technology Center.” This center will focus on the field of topological acoustics, which aims to utilize the properties of sound for advancements in computing, telecommunications, and sensing.

Topological acoustics is an emerging field that utilizes the concept of Hilbert Space to analyze the behavior and properties of sound. By representing the points in space that sound travels through as graph points on Hilbert Space, researchers can visualize the geometry of sound using amplitude vectors and geometric phase angles. This approach allows scientists to uncover previously invisible properties of sound.

The establishment of the NSF sound center will provide researchers with the opportunity to further explore the potential of topological acoustics. By gaining a deeper understanding of the characteristics of sound, they can develop innovative applications and technologies that can revolutionize various industries.

Professor Pierre Deymier, the director and principal investigator of the New Frontiers of Sound Science and Technology Center, emphasizes the importance of this new center in advancing the field of acoustics. With the funding provided by the NSF, the research conducted at the center can contribute to significant breakthroughs in computing, telecommunications, and sensing.

This grant from the NSF signifies a substantial investment in the study of topological acoustics and recognizes the potential it holds for future advancements. The establishment of the New Frontiers of Sound Science and Technology Center further solidifies the University of Arizona’s dedication to expanding the boundaries of scientific research and technological innovation.

ذريعن موجب:
- نيشنل سائنس فائونڊيشن
- ايريزونا يونيورسٽي

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

هندستاني خلائي جهاز شمسي نظام جي مرڪز ڏانهن سفر ۾ تاريخي نقطي تي پهچي ٿو

مڪيش 1، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

هندستان جو Aditya-L1 مشن سج جي چوڌاري مستحڪم مدار تائين پهچي ٿو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

اونٽاريو ۾ پاڻي جي بنياد تي نيوٽرينو جي چڪاس جي ڪاميابي

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

هندستاني خلائي جهاز شمسي نظام جي مرڪز ڏانهن سفر ۾ تاريخي نقطي تي پهچي ٿو

مڪيش 1، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هندستان جو Aditya-L1 مشن سج جي چوڌاري مستحڪم مدار تائين پهچي ٿو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

اونٽاريو ۾ پاڻي جي بنياد تي نيوٽرينو جي چڪاس جي ڪاميابي

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ابتدائي ڪهڪشائن ۾ حيران ڪندڙ فرق جيمس ويب خلائي دوربين پاران ظاهر ڪيو ويو آهي

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا