شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ناسا جي جيمس ويب اسپيس ٽيليسڪوپ يورپ تي ڪاربان ڊاءِ آڪسائيڊ دريافت ڪري ٿي

ByMampho Brescia

مرد 28، 2023
ناسا جي جيمس ويب اسپيس ٽيليسڪوپ يورپ تي ڪاربان ڊاءِ آڪسائيڊ دريافت ڪري ٿي

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a significant discovery by detecting the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. This finding sheds light on the composition and potential habitability of this mysterious moon.

The researchers utilized the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument to observe the frozen surface of Europa in the infrared spectrum. Through their observations, they were able to pinpoint the existence of carbon dioxide in a specific region on the moon’s surface.

What’s particularly intriguing about this discovery is that the carbon molecules detected on Europa did not originate from meteorite impacts or other external sources. This suggests that they are naturally occurring on the moon itself, potentially through internal processes.

Europa has long been a target of scientific interest due to its subsurface ocean of liquid water. The presence of carbon dioxide adds another intriguing layer to the moon’s potential habitability. Carbon is a fundamental building block of life as we know it, and its presence could indicate the possibility of organic compounds on Europa.

Future missions, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper, will further investigate this fascinating moon and work towards answering the question of whether Europa could support life. The discovery of carbon dioxide is a crucial step in understanding the complex environment of this distant world.

حوالا:

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: https://www.nasa.gov/webb

– Space.com: https://www.space.com/

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

هندستان جو Aditya-L1 مشن سج جي چوڌاري مستحڪم مدار تائين پهچي ٿو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

اونٽاريو ۾ پاڻي جي بنياد تي نيوٽرينو جي چڪاس جي ڪاميابي

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

ابتدائي ڪهڪشائن ۾ حيران ڪندڙ فرق جيمس ويب خلائي دوربين پاران ظاهر ڪيو ويو آهي

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

هندستان جو Aditya-L1 مشن سج جي چوڌاري مستحڪم مدار تائين پهچي ٿو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

اونٽاريو ۾ پاڻي جي بنياد تي نيوٽرينو جي چڪاس جي ڪاميابي

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ابتدائي ڪهڪشائن ۾ حيران ڪندڙ فرق جيمس ويب خلائي دوربين پاران ظاهر ڪيو ويو آهي

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Astronomy-Themed بيڊ اينڊ ناشتو 20 سالن کان پوءِ بند ٿي ويو مهمانن کي ڪائنات جو دورو ڪرڻ جي آڇ

مڪيش 1، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا