شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ناسا سائنسي ڪميونٽي تي سڏ ڪري ٿو رومن اسپيس ٽيليسڪوپ جي سائنسي صلاحيت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مڪيش 17، 2023
ناسا سائنسي ڪميونٽي تي سڏ ڪري ٿو رومن اسپيس ٽيليسڪوپ جي سائنسي صلاحيت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

NASA is enlisting the help of the scientific community to ensure that the Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, also known as the Roman Space Telescope, will be able to provide a comprehensive view of the universe immediately after its launch in 2027. With its wide field of view, the Roman Space Telescope aims to make big-picture observations of distant galaxies and help scientists unravel the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy, which account for 95% of the energy and matter in the cosmos.

To deal with the massive amounts of data that the telescope will collect, scientists are working on machine-learning algorithms to identify patterns and phenomena. The collaboration of other telescopes, such as the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the Keck Observatory, and Japan’s PRIME, will aid in the development of the observing plan for Roman, including target selection and exploration regions. Additionally, the Roman Space Telescope will collaborate with PRIME to study objects using gravitational lensing, and with Hubble to study ancient galaxies and build a more complete picture of cosmic history. The telescope will also work in tandem with JWST, providing a broader view of the cosmos and identifying targets for the JWST to examine in detail.

The preparatory work for the Roman Space Telescope is a complex and interconnected process that involves various scientific teams collaborating to ensure a smooth operation. These efforts will lay the foundation for powerful scientific discoveries and maximize the potential of the instrument. By harnessing the expertise and collaboration of the scientific community, NASA aims to launch the Roman Space Telescope fully prepared to explore the wonders of the universe.

ذريعن موجب:
– Caltech-IPAC/R. Hurt
– Dominic Benford, NASA program scientist
– Julie McEnery, senior project scientist for the Roman Space Telescope at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

پانڊو جو وسوسا: ٿڌندڙ ديوان کي ٻڌڻ

مڪيش 20، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

گرين لينڊ آئس شيٽ شايد اڳئين سوچ کان وڌيڪ گلوبل وارمنگ جي خلاف مزاحمتي ٿي سگهي ٿي

مڪيش 20، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

ڪارو سوراخ مڪمل طور تي متوازن جوڑوں ۾ موجود ٿي سگھي ٿو، مطالعي جي شوز

مڪيش 20، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

پانڊو جو وسوسا: ٿڌندڙ ديوان کي ٻڌڻ

مڪيش 20، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

گرين لينڊ آئس شيٽ شايد اڳئين سوچ کان وڌيڪ گلوبل وارمنگ جي خلاف مزاحمتي ٿي سگهي ٿي

مڪيش 20، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ڪارو سوراخ مڪمل طور تي متوازن جوڑوں ۾ موجود ٿي سگھي ٿو، مطالعي جي شوز

مڪيش 20، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

A Journey to Asteroid 16 Psyche: Exploring the Birth of Solar System

مڪيش 20، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا