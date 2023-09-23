شهري زندگي

NASA جو OSIRIS-REx Capsule ٻرندڙ نزول لاءِ اسٽرائڊ نمونن جا سر کڻندا

مرد 23، 2023
NASA جو OSIRIS-REx Capsule ٻرندڙ نزول لاءِ اسٽرائڊ نمونن جا سر کڻندا

NASA’s robotic spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, is set to make a fiery descent through the Earth’s atmosphere and land in the Utah desert on Sunday. The spacecraft, which carried a sample of rocky material collected from the surface of an asteroid named Bennu, has completed its seven-year voyage and is expected to make a “spot-on” touchdown at the Utah Test and Training range.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, a collaboration between NASA and scientists at the University of Arizona, aims to bring back the largest-ever asteroid sample for analysis. Previous missions by Japan’s space agency have also returned asteroid samples to Earth.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is classified as a “near-Earth object” and passes relatively close to our planet every six years. Scientists estimate the odds of it striking Earth in the late 22nd century at 1-in-2,700. Bennu is small compared to other asteroids, measuring just 1,600 feet in diameter, but it holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

The sample, estimated to weigh 250 grams, will be examined by scientists from around the world in various laboratories. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue on its journey to explore another near-Earth asteroid.

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

