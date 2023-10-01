شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ناسا خلائي موسم جو مطالعو ڪرڻ لاءِ نن Satellites جي لانچ لاءِ SpaceX کي منتخب ڪري ٿو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مڪيش 1، 2023
ناسا خلائي موسم جو مطالعو ڪرڻ لاءِ نن Satellites جي لانچ لاءِ SpaceX کي منتخب ڪري ٿو

NASA has chosen SpaceX to launch the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) as part of a rideshare mission in 2025. The TRACERS smallsats will investigate space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit. The launch date has not yet been determined, but it is expected to take place no earlier than April 2025.

The two TRACERS spacecraft are being built by Millennium Space Systems. Once deployed in sun-synchronous orbit, they will repeatedly pass through the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere. This region is where the magnetic field lines bend down towards the north and south poles. The mission will focus on studying the interactions known as magnetic reconnection between the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere.

NASA originally selected the TRACERS mission in 2019 as a heliophysics Small Explorer (SMEX) mission. It was initially planned to be launched as a secondary payload with another SMEX mission, PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere). However, NASA recently decided to launch PUNCH on the same Falcon 9 rocket as the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) mission in 2025.

The specific value of the task order awarded to SpaceX for the TRACERS mission was not disclosed by NASA due to competition sensitivity. However, NASA allocated $3.593 million to SpaceX’s Venture Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) contract in relation to this task order.

Overall, the TRACERS mission will contribute to a better understanding of space weather and the complex interactions between the Earth and the Sun. It is another significant step forward in NASA’s efforts to explore and study our surrounding space environment.

جو ذريعو:
– NASA [No specific URL]

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

يونيورسٽي آف سڊني جي محققن NSW جي رائل سوسائٽيءَ جا فيلو مقرر ڪيا

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

خشڪي جو دٻاء برساتي ٻيلن جي مٽي جي ڪم ۾ تبديلين جو سبب بڻائيندو آهي

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

بريڪ تھرو پروٽين تي ٻڌل بايوسينسر بارودي سرنگن ۽ TNT جي بنياد تي اڻڄاتل آرڊيننس کي ڳولڻ لاءِ تيار ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

يونيورسٽي آف سڊني جي محققن NSW جي رائل سوسائٽيءَ جا فيلو مقرر ڪيا

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

خشڪي جو دٻاء برساتي ٻيلن جي مٽي جي ڪم ۾ تبديلين جو سبب بڻائيندو آهي

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

بريڪ تھرو پروٽين تي ٻڌل بايوسينسر بارودي سرنگن ۽ TNT جي بنياد تي اڻڄاتل آرڊيننس کي ڳولڻ لاءِ تيار ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي پرسيورينس روور مارٽين ڊسٽ ڊيول کي Jezero Crater ۾ پڪڙي ورتو

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا