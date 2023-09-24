شهري زندگي

سائنس

Asteroid جا نمونا ناسا جي مشن ۾ ڪاميابيءَ سان ڌرتيءَ تي واپس آيا

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 24، 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully landed in the Utah desert after a seven-year mission to collect samples from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft released a capsule containing the asteroid fragments, which parachuted down to the landing zone. According to scientists, the capsule is estimated to hold at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid. However, the exact amount will not be known until the container is opened.

The mission involved Canada’s contribution of the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter (OLA), which scanned and measured the surface of the asteroid, providing a highly precise map that helped determine the landing site. Canada will have access to a small portion of the asteroid material collected.

Japan also played a role in the mission, having previously returned samples from two other asteroids. Each time, NASA received a portion of the samples.

The recovered capsule will be transported to a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, where a two-year analysis will take place. The sample will be unveiled to the public on October 11.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is classified as a near-Earth object because it passes close to our planet every six years. It is roughly the size of the Empire State Building. The data gathered from this mission will contribute to efforts to deflect asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth in the future.

The successful return of the asteroid samples is a significant milestone in space exploration, allowing scientists to study the raw ingredients of the solar system as they were billions of years ago. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is already targeting the asteroid Apophis for a future encounter in 2029.

ذريعن موجب:
- ناسا
- ايسوسيئيڊ پريس

