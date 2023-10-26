NASA’s ambitious plan to send astronauts back to the Moon in 2024 is gathering momentum as the space agency provides an update on the development of the Orion spacecraft. The centerpiece of the mission, Orion is a modular spacecraft that is being built by various companies, each handling a different component.

Airbus Defence and Space, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), is responsible for constructing the part of the spacecraft that controls electricity, propulsion, air, and water. On the other hand, Lockheed Martin is in charge of developing the adapter and crew module that will accommodate the four astronauts on their lunar journey.

With the completion of the assembly, the Orion spacecraft is now about to undergo a crucial series of tests to ensure its readiness for the challenging lunar mission. According to NASA, the first test will involve powering up the service and crew module together, marking a significant milestone for the project.

Following the power-on tests, the spacecraft will be subjected to altitude chamber testing, which is designed to simulate the vacuum of space. This test aims to expose the Orion spacecraft to conditions similar to those it will encounter during its deep space voyage.

Among the crucial assessments, the thermal cycle test will evaluate the spacecraft’s ability to withstand extreme temperature variations, while the direct field acoustic test (DFAT) will gauge its ability to withstand the vibrations experienced during launch.

This phase of testing is crucial for NASA and its mission to return humans to the Moon. The successful completion of these tests will validate the spacecraft’s design and ensure that it is ready to embark on its historic journey.

