شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ناسا ڪيپسول يوٽا جي ريگستان ۾ لينڊ ڪرڻ لاءِ سيٽ ڪيو ويو جيڪو گڏ ڪيو ويو سڀ کان وڏو اسٽرائڊ نمونو کڻي

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مرد 24، 2023
ناسا ڪيپسول يوٽا جي ريگستان ۾ لينڊ ڪرڻ لاءِ سيٽ ڪيو ويو جيڪو گڏ ڪيو ويو سڀ کان وڏو اسٽرائڊ نمونو کڻي

A NASA capsule is scheduled to land in the Utah desert on Sunday, bringing with it the largest asteroid samples ever collected. The Osiris-Rex probe, which launched in 2016, landed on the asteroid Bennu and collected approximately nine ounces of dust from its surface. Scientists are eager to study the sample in order to gain a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and how Earth became habitable. The sample will also provide insights into the types of asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson described the sample return as “historic” and comparable to the Apollo moon rocks returned to Earth. The return of the capsule will involve a dangerous maneuver, with a fiery descent through Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule will slow its descent with two parachutes, with the potential for a “hard landing” if they fail to deploy correctly. If successful, the sample will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The scientific community eagerly awaits the results of the analysis on the sample, which will be announced at a news conference on October 11. The majority of the sample will be preserved for future study, while a portion will be used for immediate experiments. Some of the sample will also be sent to Japan and Canada, who partnered in the mission.

The study of asteroids is crucial for understanding the formation and evolution of the solar system. Scientists believe that asteroids delivered organic material and potentially water to Earth, contributing to the development of life. Bennu, in particular, is of interest due to its rich carbon composition and the presence of water molecules locked in minerals. Understanding Bennu’s composition could also be important for future attempts to mitigate the risk of an asteroid collision with Earth.

Sources: NPR, Space.com

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

آفريڪا ۾ دنيا جو سڀ کان پراڻو انساني تعمير ٿيل ڍانچو دريافت ڪيو ويو

مرد 26، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا