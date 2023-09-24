شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ناسا جو پهريون مجموعو Asteroid جي نمونن جي يوٽا ريگستان ۾ هيٺ لهي ويو

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مرد 24، 2023
ناسا جو پهريون مجموعو Asteroid جي نمونن جي يوٽا ريگستان ۾ هيٺ لهي ويو

The seven-year mission of NASA’s Osiris-REx spacecraft came to a successful conclusion as it gently landed its first collection of asteroid samples in the Utah desert. The compact sample capsule was deployed from a distance of 63,000 miles during a close pass by Earth and touched down four hours later on a secluded portion of military land. Meanwhile, the main spacecraft will continue its mission to explore another asteroid.

The collected samples will be flown to a new lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. At the center, they will join the hundreds of pounds of moon rocks that were gathered by the Apollo astronauts over half a century ago. Dante Lauretta, the mission’s lead scientist from the University of Arizona, will accompany the sample to Texas. The opening of the container in Houston will be a significant moment as it will reveal the amount of material collected.

NASA plans to publicly unveil the asteroid sample on October 11 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The reveal will be accompanied by a news conference where NASA’s OSIRIS-REx science team will discuss their initial analysis of the sample. The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

ذريعو: هندستان ٽائمز

ذريعن موجب:
– Definition of Osiris-REx spacecraft: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer
– Definition of Johnson Space Center: A NASA facility located in Houston, Texas, that serves as the lead center for human spaceflight activities and houses numerous research and testing facilities.
– Definition of Apollo astronauts: The astronauts who participated in NASA’s Apollo missions, which were responsible for landing the first humans on the moon.
– Definition of moon rocks: Rocks collected from the moon’s surface during the Apollo missions for scientific study and analysis.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

آفريڪا ۾ دنيا جو سڀ کان پراڻو انساني تعمير ٿيل ڍانچو دريافت ڪيو ويو

مرد 26، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا