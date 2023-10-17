شهري زندگي

سائنس

عطارد جي مقناطيس اسپير جو آواز

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 17، 2023
Scientists have made an intriguing discovery about Mercury’s magnetic field by listening to the planet’s sounds, similar to listening to music. The “whistling sounds” heard from Mercury’s magnetosphere were first identified by Mitsunori Ozaki of Kanazawa University and a team of scientists from Japan and France.

Previously, it was believed that Mercury had a weak magnetic field. However, these “whistling” sounds indicate that the planet’s magnetic field is indeed strong. Despite being a rocky planet without a substantial atmosphere and located close to the intense solar radiation and solar wind of the Sun, Mercury’s magnetosphere exhibits interesting phenomena.

The lack of certain features found on other planets, like a thick atmosphere containing oxygen or a radiation belt, raises questions about the existence of auroras around Mercury. Scientists are particularly interested in understanding how these auroras can occur in the absence of a significant atmosphere.

Research into Mercury’s magnetic environment has been limited due to the lack of space missions dedicated to studying the planet. NASA’s Mariner 10 space probe in the 1970s and the ongoing Mercury BepiColombo mission, launched in 2018, have provided valuable data. The MIO instrument, part of the BepiColombo mission, is specifically designed to study Mercury’s magnetosphere.

Data collected between 2021 and 2022 using the MIO instrument has revealed clear evidence of “whistler mode waves” in Mercury’s magnetosphere. This phenomenon has piqued scientists’ curiosity about potential similarities between Earth and Mercury in terms of electron-driven chorus, another intriguing phenomenon.

The recent findings, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, shed light on the enigmatic sounds emitted by Mercury’s magnetosphere. They contribute to a better understanding of Mercury’s magnetic environment and offer insights into the complex interactions between planetary magnetic fields and the solar wind.

ذريعن موجب:
- فطرت فلڪيات (جرنل)

