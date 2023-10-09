MIT ٽائپ 1 ذیابيطس جي علاج لاءِ امپلانٽيبل ڊيوائس تيار ڪري ٿي

MIT engineers have created an innovative device to treat Type 1 diabetes, with the goal of replacing insulin injections. This implantable device contains insulin-producing cells and generates its own oxygen by splitting water vapor found in the body. In tests on diabetic mice, the device successfully maintained their glucose levels for over a month.

One common approach to treating Type 1 diabetes is implanting pancreatic islet cells that can produce insulin as needed, thus eliminating the need for frequent injections. However, a major obstacle to this method is the lack of oxygen supply to the implanted cells, causing them to eventually stop producing insulin.

To address this issue, MIT engineers have designed an implantable device that not only carries hundreds of thousands of insulin-producing islet cells, but also generates its own oxygen. The device utilizes a proton-exchange membrane to split water vapor into hydrogen and oxygen. The oxygen is stored in a chamber and is delivered to the islet cells through a thin, oxygen-permeable membrane.

When tested on diabetic mice, the device successfully regulated their blood glucose levels for at least a month. The researchers are now working on developing a larger version of the device that can be tested in humans with Type 1 diabetes.

This device has the potential to revolutionize diabetes treatment, allowing patients to live without the need for frequent insulin injections. Additionally, the researchers believe that this technology could be adapted to treat other diseases that require the repeated delivery of therapeutic proteins.

According to Professor Daniel Anderson, senior author of the study, “We’re excited by the progress so far, and we really are optimistic that this technology could end up helping patients.”

Source: MIT

