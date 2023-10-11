شهري زندگي

سائنس

آنت جي سوزش تي فينولڪ ايسڊس جي اثرن ۾ گٽ مائڪروبيوٽا ۽ ميڪروفيج-نيوٽروفيل رابطي جو ڪردار

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 11، 2023
آنت جي سوزش تي فينولڪ ايسڊس جي اثرن ۾ گٽ مائڪروبيوٽا ۽ ميڪروفيج-نيوٽروفيل رابطي جو ڪردار

In a recent study published in Cell Death & Disease, researchers investigated the impact of dietary phenolic acids on intestinal inflammation in the context of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and the role of gut microbiota and macrophage-neutrophil interactions in mediating these effects.

Macrophages and neutrophils, two types of immune cells, play a critical role in the development of IBD. Disrupted proinflammatory activation of macrophages, in response to altered gut microbiota, contributes to the pathogenesis of the disease. Shifting macrophages from an M1 proinflammatory phenotype to an M2 anti-inflammatory phenotype can alleviate colitis, a hallmark of IBD. The study aimed to investigate whether dietary polyphenols, specifically phenolic acids, could impact intestinal inflammation through interactions between macrophages, neutrophils, and gut microbiota.

The researchers conducted experiments using a mouse model of colitis induced by dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) and administered four different phenolic acids orally to the mice. They also conducted experiments involving antibiotic treatment and fecal microbiota transplantation to examine the role of gut microbiota in the protective effects of phenolic acids against colitis.

The results showed that different phenolic acids had varying effects on colitis. Chlorogenic acid (CGA) alleviated colitis in a macrophage-dependent manner by promoting the conversion of proinflammatory M1 macrophages to anti-inflammatory M2 macrophages. Ferulic acid (FA) ameliorated colitis by blocking the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), a type of immune response. Caffeic acid (CA) and ellagic acid (EA) exerted their effects through interactions with gut microbiota and the production of anti-inflammatory metabolites.

The study provides insights into the mechanisms by which phenolic acids can mitigate intestinal inflammation and offers potential therapeutic approaches for IBD. Further research is needed to fully understand the signaling pathways and receptors involved in the protective effects of phenolic acids.

ذريعن موجب:
– Cell Death & Disease journal (source article)

By جبرائيل بوٿا

