سائنس

ناياب ڌرتي عنصر صاف ڪرڻ کي ڌاتو سان پيار ڪندڙ مائڪروبس سان سبز بڻايو ويو

رابرٽ اينڊريو

مڪيش 2، 2023
Scientists at Cornell University have discovered a greener alternative for purifying rare earth elements (REEs) using a metal-loving bacteria called Shewanella oneidensis. REEs are crucial elements used in various modern technologies including electric cars, wind turbines, and smartphones.

The current methods of REE purification involve the use of organic solvents and harsh chemicals, which are costly and environmentally damaging. In their research, published in Scientific Reports, the team at Cornell characterized the genome of S. oneidensis and found that the microbe has an affinity for REEs, making it an ideal candidate for a more eco-friendly purification process.

By selectively adsorbing or clinging to the REEs, particularly europium, S. oneidensis could replace the use of acidic solvents and harsh chemicals in REE processing. This would significantly reduce the environmental impact and cost of REE purification.

The genome characterization of S. oneidensis allows scientists to modify its preference for REEs, potentially optimizing its biosorption capabilities for specific metals. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for using microbes in the purification of rare earth elements, providing a greener and more sustainable alternative to traditional methods.

The research conducted by the Cornell scientists sheds light on the potential of using metal-loving bacteria for REE purification and paves the way for further exploration and development in this field.

– Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-42742-6

رابرٽ اينڊريو

