NGC 1087: پراڻي ۽ نئين ستارن جي هڪ ڪهڪشان

NGC 1087, a barred spiral galaxy located 80 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus, has captured the attention of scientists with its unique combination of old and new stars. With a diameter of 87,000 light-years and a small nucleus, NGC 1087 showcases both the aging remnants of past star formation and the ongoing creation of new stars.

Discovered by British astronomer William Herschel in 1785, NGC 1087 became even more significant in 1995 when astronomers observed a Type II supernova within its bounds. Named 1995V, this supernova remains the only one ever witnessed in this particular galaxy.

A recent image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope provides invaluable insights into the interplay between stars and molecular gas in NGC 1087. The dark red streaks visible in the image represent cold molecular gas, the raw material from which stars are born. The bright pink areas indicate regions of new star formation, characterized by ionized hydrogen, oxygen, and sulfur. Additionally, the bluer regions contain hot, young stars that formed earlier in the galaxy’s lifetime.

Interestingly, NGC 1087’s stellar bar, the elongated bright-white structure at its center, is shorter than that of other barred galaxies. While the gravity of the center of a barred galaxy typically attracts large amounts of gas, resulting in bursts of star formation followed by a gradual decline, NGC 1087 defies this norm by displaying signs of ongoing star formation.

This intriguing galaxy continues to captivate astronomers, who are keen to unravel the mysteries of star formation and the fate of gaseous regions within NGC 1087. This new image from the Hubble Space Telescope represents another step towards uncovering the secrets of this celestial wonder.

ذريعن موجب:

- ناسا جي هبل خلائي دوربين

– William Herschel’s discovery of NGC 1087 in 1785

– The observation of the Type II supernova named 1995V in NGC 1087