سائنس

نئون مطالعو عطارد جي مقناطيس اسپير ۾ مقامي چورس لهرن کي ڏيکاري ٿو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مڪيش 14، 2023
A recent study conducted by an international research team has revealed the presence of localized chorus waves in Mercury’s magnetosphere. These waves play a vital role in shielding the planet from cosmic radiation and are generated by electromagnetic waves. The study emphasizes the significance of understanding Mercury’s magnetosphere and its interaction with the solar wind.

Mercury, being the closest planet to the Sun, experiences strong influence from the solar wind. The Mariner 10 spacecraft first explored Mercury in the 1970s and discovered its magnetic field and magnetosphere, similar to that of Earth. Subsequent missions, such as MESSENGER and the BepiColombo International Mercury Exploration Project, provided further insights into Mercury’s magnetic field and magnetosphere.

The Mio spacecraft, a part of the BepiColombo mission, was launched in 2018 and is currently en route to Mercury. During flybys of Mercury in 2021 and 2022, the spacecraft observed localized chorus waves in the dawn sector of Mercury’s magnetosphere. These waves were detected only in a specific region and are believed to be generated due to the curvature of Mercury’s magnetic field lines, which are influenced by the solar wind.

The study employed advanced theories and simulations to understand the generation of chorus waves in Mercury’s magnetosphere. It was found that in the dawn sector, energy efficiently transfers from electrons to electromagnetic waves along the magnetic field lines, creating favorable conditions for chorus wave generation. This finding highlights the importance of the planetary magnetic field lines, strongly impacted by the solar wind, in shaping the dynamics of Mercury’s magnetosphere.

The research team utilized electromagnetic wave observations and numerical simulations to validate their findings. This study contributes to our understanding of the complex interactions between planetary magnetospheres and the solar wind, providing valuable insights into the processes that protect planets from cosmic radiation.

ذريعن موجب:
– Image of Mercury: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
– Definitions: Plasma – one of the four fundamental states of matter, consisting of positive ions and free electrons. JAXA – Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

