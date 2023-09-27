شهري زندگي

ميڊيڪل جرنلز کي سالميت جي چيلنجز کي منهن ڏيڻو پوي ٿو، ايڊيٽرن جي مطابق

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

