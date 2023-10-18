شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

شمسي طوفان ڌرتيءَ کي وڏي ڪورونل ماس ايجڪشن اپروچ جي طور تي خطرو ڪري ٿو

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مڪيش 18، 2023
On October 16, a powerful magnetic filament eruption occurred on the Sun, specifically on the active sunspot AR3467. This eruption resulted in the ejection of solar matter and plasma into space, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME). The CME is currently heading towards Earth, although NASA models indicate that a direct hit is unlikely. Instead, the CME is expected to sideswipe our planet, potentially sparking a solar storm.

According to SpaceWeather.com, the CME might deliver a glancing blow late on October 19th. This means that only a part of the CME cloud will brush against Earth’s magnetosphere, while the majority will pass by. However, even a glancing blow is enough to cause a lesser intensity solar storm on Earth. NASA has predicted a G1-class geomagnetic storm, which can result in auroras and disrupt radio waves, affecting communication for mariners, aviators, drone pilots, and amateur radio operators.

Solar storms have the potential to cause more significant disruptions. In the worst cases, they can disrupt GPS and mobile networks, hamper internet connectivity, damage satellites, cause power grid failures, and even corrupt ground-based electronics. Therefore, it is crucial to monitor and study the Sun’s activities to better understand and predict these events.

NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) is a satellite launched in 1995 as a collaborative project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). SOHO’s scientific instruments, including the Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT), Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI), and LASCO (Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph), enable the capture of images of the Sun’s corona, the measurement of the sun’s surface velocity and magnetic fields, and the observation of the faint corona surrounding the sun.

