Astronauts Lose Bag of Tools During Spacewalk: What Happens Next?

Two NASA astronauts recently encountered a mishap during their spacewalk outside the International Space Station. While conducting routine maintenance, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara accidentally lost a bag of tools, which drifted away into the emptiness of space. Despite this setback, they were still able to achieve one of their major objectives during the spacewalk.

NASA revealed that flight controllers noticed the drifting tool bag through the station’s external cameras. Fortunately, the tools in the bag were not crucial for the remainder of the spacewalk. Meganne Christian, a reserve astronaut from the European Space Agency, shared footage of the moment the tool bag floated away, mentioning that it was last seen by astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, orbiting high above Mount Fuji.

The bag’s trajectory indicates that it will not collide with the International Space Station, ensuring the safety of the station and its crew. However, it is expected to remain in orbit for several months before gradually descending into Earth’s atmosphere. Once in the atmosphere, the reflective nature of the bag may make it visible to skygazers on Earth.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, confirmed that the tool bag is now officially tracked as a new orbital object. Interestingly, interested individuals can monitor its real-time location through the satellite tracking website N2YO.com.

This incident is not the first time a tool bag has been lost in space. In 2008, astronaut Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper experienced a similar mishap when a smaller tool bag became untethered during maintenance work on the space station’s solar panels.

Although losing a tool bag may seem insignificant in the vastness of space, NASA estimates that the bag and its contents have a value of approximately $100,000, making it one of the largest items to ever go missing during a spacewalk.

So, while the astronauts may have lost an important bag of tools, the incident serves as a reminder of the complex and unpredictable nature of space exploration.