شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

سڀ کان وڏو اسٽرائڊ نمونو گڏ ڪيو ويو آهي ڌرتيء ڏانهن واپسي

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 23، 2023
سڀ کان وڏو اسٽرائڊ نمونو گڏ ڪيو ويو آهي ڌرتيء ڏانهن واپسي

Chunks of asteroid that could provide valuable insights into the early days of our solar system and the origins of water on Earth are set to land in the Utah desert. This is the culmination of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which aimed to collect a substantial sample of rocks and dust from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft successfully obtained its sample in 2020 and will release a capsule containing the sample on Sunday.

The collected sample will offer scientists a glimpse into the composition of materials present during the formation of our solar system. Researchers believe that asteroids like Bennu have remained relatively unchanged since the early days of our cosmic neighborhood. The recovered rocks will be studied to inform future exploration and shed light on how asteroids may have contributed to the formation of Earth’s rocky parts, as well as the delivery of water to our planet.

The container holding the sample, weighing approximately 250 grams, will descend to Earth at a speed of about 27,000 miles per hour. It will encounter temperatures of around 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit as it enters Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule is equipped with a heat shield to protect the sample from burning up. After deployment of parachutes to slow its descent, the capsule is expected to gently touch down in Utah.

Following touchdown, precautions will be taken to ensure the sample remains uncontaminated. Once these procedures are complete, the sample will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be revealed to the public in October. The mission could have implications for future asteroid exploration and the possibility of utilizing asteroids as resources.

Sources: Phys.org, Bloomberg

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ناسا زمين جي ويجھو سيارو دريافت ڪيو ۽ ڪامياب نموني واپسي مشن مڪمل ڪيو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هندستان جي چنڊ لينڊر جي بحالي لاءِ اميدون گهٽجي ويون

مرد 26، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Neanderthals سامونڊي کاڌي جا ماهر هئا، مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو

مرد 26، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

آفريڪا ۾ دنيا جو سڀ کان پراڻو انساني تعمير ٿيل ڍانچو دريافت ڪيو ويو

مرد 26، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا