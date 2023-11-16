فوسلز ۾ قديم ماليڪيولز جي بقا ۾ نئين بصيرت

Can DNA and Proteins Really Survive for Millions of Years?

In recent years, there has been growing interest in the possibility of resurrecting extinct species from the ancient past. Movies like Jurassic Park have captured our imaginations, but is there any truth to the concept of bringing back long-lost creatures? The science behind this idea has taken many twists and turns, with ongoing debate among scientists. However, a new study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution offers new insight into the survival of ancient molecules in fossils.

The most detailed information about the genetic makeup of an organism comes from its DNA. But DNA is incredibly fragile and decays rapidly after death. Despite this, there have been reports of DNA and proteins found in fossils, sparking hope for the possibility of real-life Jurassic Park scenarios. However, scientists have yet to find concrete evidence that DNA can survive for tens of millions of years.

Proteins, on the other hand, can potentially survive longer than DNA. Researchers have discovered fossilized proteins, such as intact amino acid sequences of collagen, which are several million years old. However, large protein fragments are not expected to survive for as long as smaller ones, raising skepticism among the scientific community.

Nevertheless, recent studies have shown compelling evidence for the survival of protein remnants in fossils. Advanced analytical methods and innovative approaches are shedding light on the structure of proteins preserved in ancient tissues. One such approach involves using a focused beam of light and X-rays to irradiate samples and detect chemical bonds, providing valuable information about protein structures.

A recent study focused on a 125 million-year-old feathered dinosaur called Sinornithosaurus. The analysis revealed abundant corrugated protein structures, similar to those found in modern feathers. Spiral protein structures, indicative of another protein called alpha-keratin, were present in smaller amounts. Further experiments showed that heating can cause corrugated protein structures to unravel and form spiral structures, suggesting that spiral proteins in fossils may be artifacts of the fossilization process.

While these findings suggest that traces of proteins can survive for hundreds of millions of years, the prospect of resurrecting species from intact DNA remains in the realm of science fiction. The fragments of DNA that could potentially be found in dinosaur fossils would likely be short and provide limited information about the species. Additionally, validating the authenticity of these rare DNA fragments is a technological challenge that researchers have yet to overcome.

Nevertheless, advancements in lab protocols and fossilization experiments are leading to more accurate interpretations of fossils and paving the way for further studies of ancient molecules. As scientists continue to explore this fascinating field, our understanding of the survival of DNA and proteins in fossils may be reshaped, offering new insights into the evolution of life on Earth.

