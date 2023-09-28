شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

جاپاني خلائي جهاز SLIM چنڊ لينڊنگ ڪيمرا کي جانچڻ لاءِ ڌرتيءَ جون تصويرون وٺي ٿو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 28، 2023
جاپاني خلائي جهاز SLIM چنڊ لينڊنگ ڪيمرا کي جانچڻ لاءِ ڌرتيءَ جون تصويرون وٺي ٿو

Japanese scientists recently commanded the Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM), a Japanese spacecraft, to capture images of Earth. The primary purpose of this operation was to verify the functionality of the camera that will be used to image and process the craters on the moon during the upcoming Moon landing.

The images were taken from an approximate distance of 1,00,000 kilometers at dawn, providing a direct view of Japan. Due to the limited communication speed with the ground, the images were more heavily compressed than the data processed onboard. As a result, the images appear monochromatic.

Craters on the lunar surface play a significant role in understanding the history of the moon and the solar system’s bombardment history. They also serve as landmarks for self-localization, allowing rovers to automatically detect and match craters in their vicinity to known maps. The Japanese lander, SLIM, will use a similar approach to demonstrate a pinpoint landing on the Moon.

The onboard rover will now be powered on and its functions checked. During this time, the rover team will use amateur radio frequencies for communication. SLIM was launched on September 7 from the Tanegashima Space Center and is expected to land near the Shioli crater on the Moon’s near side. The spacecraft is taking a longer route to conserve fuel, which will result in a landing attempt by February 2024.

This mission, which cost $100 million to develop, marks an important step in advancing our understanding of the lunar surface and its history. By capturing images of Earth and testing the camera functionality, Japanese scientists are ensuring that the upcoming Moon landing will be a success.

ذريعن موجب:
– Jaxa (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency)
– Edited By: Sibu Kumar Tripathi
- شايع ٿيل تاريخ: سيپٽمبر 28، 2023

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

چين قمري ڪميونيڪيشن جي مدد لاءِ Queqiao-2 لانچ ڪندو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

مسلسل گلوڪوز مانيٽرنگ لاء هڪ جديد لباس وارو پيچ

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

هڪ انتهائي حساس ۽ مستحڪم لچڪدار اليڪٽررو ڪيميڪل سينسر بائيو مارڪر جي چڪاس لاءِ

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

چين قمري ڪميونيڪيشن جي مدد لاءِ Queqiao-2 لانچ ڪندو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

مسلسل گلوڪوز مانيٽرنگ لاء هڪ جديد لباس وارو پيچ

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هڪ انتهائي حساس ۽ مستحڪم لچڪدار اليڪٽررو ڪيميڪل سينسر بائيو مارڪر جي چڪاس لاءِ

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ارب پتي خلائي سياحت جو عروج: ورجن گليڪڪ، بليو اصل، ۽ اسپيس ايڪس تي هڪ نظر

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا