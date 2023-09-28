شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

جيمس ويب خلائي دوربين زحل جي بدلجندڙ موسمن کي پڪڙيو

ByMampho Brescia

مرد 28، 2023
جيمس ويب خلائي دوربين زحل جي بدلجندڙ موسمن کي پڪڙيو

A new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets reveals how the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured unprecedented images of Saturn’s changing seasons. Since the conclusion of NASA’s Cassini-Huygens mission in 2017, JWST has been providing valuable insights into Saturn’s atmospheric dynamics.

Using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), researchers were able to capture infrared images of Saturn’s northern hemisphere during summertime. These images allowed them to analyze the structure of Saturn’s clouds and measure the distribution of temperatures and chemicals in the atmosphere.

One of the notable findings from the images is the warming of Saturn’s north polar stratospheric vortex, a circulation pattern of gases. Previously observed during Saturn’s spring, this vortex was expected to cool and dissipate as winter approaches. The images also revealed a reversal of the airflow pattern in Saturn’s stratosphere, indicating a scarcity of hydrocarbons at northern latitudes.

The MIRI data also allowed researchers to map the distribution of several gases for the first time. Water in the troposphere and ethylene, benzene, methyl, and carbon dioxide in the stratosphere were among the gases detected. Additionally, high levels of ammonia were observed at Saturn’s equator, suggesting similarities to Jupiter’s atmospheric processes.

These findings provide valuable insights into Saturn’s late summertime in its northern hemisphere. The success of MIRI demonstrates the advanced capabilities of JWST in studying planetary dynamics. The research contributes to our understanding of planetary weather patterns and the impact of changing seasons on atmospheric conditions.

ذريعو: جرنل آف جيو فزيڪل ريسرچ: Planets

ذريعن موجب:
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023JE007924
– Stanley, S. (2023), James Webb Space Telescope captures Saturn’s changing seasons, Eos, 104, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023EO230371

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

هندستان ڪاميابيءَ سان ڪرافٽ کي قمري ڏکڻ قطب جي ويجهو لينڊ ڪيو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

چين قمري ڪميونيڪيشن جي مدد لاءِ Queqiao-2 لانچ ڪندو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

مسلسل گلوڪوز مانيٽرنگ لاء هڪ جديد لباس وارو پيچ

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

هندستان ڪاميابيءَ سان ڪرافٽ کي قمري ڏکڻ قطب جي ويجهو لينڊ ڪيو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

چين قمري ڪميونيڪيشن جي مدد لاءِ Queqiao-2 لانچ ڪندو

مڪيش 1، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

مسلسل گلوڪوز مانيٽرنگ لاء هڪ جديد لباس وارو پيچ

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هڪ انتهائي حساس ۽ مستحڪم لچڪدار اليڪٽررو ڪيميڪل سينسر بائيو مارڪر جي چڪاس لاءِ

مڪيش 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا