بين الاقوامي خلائي اسٽيشن (آئي ايس ايس) نيشنل ليبارٽري ٽشو انجنيئرنگ ۽ بايومينوفيڪچرنگ کي اڳتي وڌائڻ جي ڪوشش ڪري ٿي

The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory has announced a new research opportunity to leverage the unique environment of the ISS for the advancement of tissue engineering and biomanufacturing. The goal is to demonstrate space-based manufacturing and production activities that can benefit terrestrial applications in regenerative medicine. Funding will be provided to support project costs, hardware, integration costs, and flight allocation to the orbiting laboratory for multiple projects selected through this research announcement.

The ISS National Lab aims to enable new business models in low Earth orbit (LEO) through in-space production and manufacturing efforts. NASA and the ISS National Lab have prioritized the utilization of the space station for these purposes, and this research announcement aligns with their focus on expanding the opportunities in this area.

Proposals are sought in the areas of regenerative medicine, biofabrication, and associated technologies that can take advantage of the unique conditions present on the space station. Specifically, the ISS National Lab is interested in studies that exploit the benefits of stem cell research in microgravity for therapeutic applications on Earth, demonstrate organoid or multicellular culture systems to model human diseases for testing therapeutics, and develop or utilize existing systems on the space station for the production of tissues or other biocompatible materials for regenerative medicine.

An example of the potential of this research is the recent successful bioprinting of a complete human meniscus in space by Redwire Space using their updated BioFabrication Facility. The microgravity environment allows delicate tissues to mature and strengthen without collapsing under their own weight, making it a promising platform for biofabrication. This achievement brings us closer to the possibility of printing tissues and organs in space for patients on Earth and future space travelers.

In another upcoming mission, neural organoid models will be launched to the ISS to better understand the mechanisms behind human neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. By studying these diseases in microgravity, where their onset and progression are accelerated, researchers hope to accelerate biomarker discovery, improve diagnosis, and advance drug discovery and development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

The findings from these investigations will not only improve patient care on Earth but will also contribute to the establishment of a robust and sustainable economy in low Earth orbit.

This research announcement follows a two-step proposal process. The first step, the Concept Summary, is due on November 20, 2023, and only approved concepts will be invited to submit a full proposal. More information about the research announcement and an upcoming webinar can be found on the ISS National Lab’s website.

ذريعن موجب:

– International Space Station National Lab