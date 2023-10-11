شهري زندگي

سائنس

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 11، 2023
بين الاقوامي اسپيس اسٽيشن تي خلاباز روسي ماڊل ۾ ليڪيج جي باوجود محفوظ آهن

NASA has confirmed that the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) were not in danger, despite a leakage in the Russian module. The agency observed flakes emanating from one of the radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), and the crew was asked to close the shutters on the US segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

The observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted on the outside of the module. Russian officials have assured that the temperature at the MLM is comfortable and there are no changes to operations, experiments, or crew exercise periods. The primary radiator on Nauka, which delivers full cooling to the module, is working normally.

NASA will continue to investigate the cause of the leak. This incident is the latest in a series of Russian equipment coolant escapes on the ISS in recent months. The previous incidents were speculated to be a result of micrometeoroid impacts, but some experts believe there may be a larger issue at hand.

Jonathan McDowell, a space analyst at Harvard-Smithsonian, mentioned that three coolant systems leaking indicates a potential systemic problem. While the astronauts on the ISS are safe, it is crucial to understand the cause of these leaks to ensure the long-term reliability and safety of the space station.

