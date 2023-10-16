شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

بين الاقوامي چنڊ رات جو مشاهدو ڪرڻ لاءِ بيڪرس فيلڊ ۾ ميزباني ڪئي ويندي

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مڪيش 16، 2023
بين الاقوامي چنڊ رات جو مشاهدو ڪرڻ لاءِ بيڪرس فيلڊ ۾ ميزباني ڪئي ويندي

The Kern Astronomical Society is organizing an International Observe the Moon Night at Riverwalk Park in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 21. This event offers the community a chance to see the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn through a telescope at no cost.

The event is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, allowing participants to witness the beauty of these celestial bodies up close and personal. However, if you are unable to attend the event, NASA suggests alternative ways to celebrate and watch the moon.

These alternatives include simply looking up at the moon, using a telescope or binoculars for a closer view, capturing stunning photographs of the moon, relaxing on your couch while gazing at the moon, exploring its topography by touch, creating and admiring moon art, listening to the moon, taking a virtual field trip to the moon, and seeing the moon through the eyes of a spacecraft. Additionally, observing the moon throughout the year can help deepen one’s understanding of our natural satellite.

For more detailed information and resources on International Observe the Moon Night, you can visit the NASA website.

ذريعن موجب:
– Kern Astronomical Society
- ناسا

بيان ٿيل:
– Telescope: an optical instrument used for observing remote objects, consisting of a long tube with lenses and/or mirrors that gather and focus light.
– Binoculars: a pair of small telescopes mounted side by side, allowing for enhanced vision and depth perception when observing distant objects.
– Topography: the arrangement of the physical features of an area, such as mountains, rivers, and valleys.
– Spacecraft: a vehicle designed for travel or operation in outer space.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

اسٽيلر اسٽريمز ڳولڻ: ناسا جي نينسي گريس رومن خلائي دوربين جو ڪردار

مڪيش 18، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

2020 ۾ Pantanal تي باهه جو تباهي وارو اثر

مڪيش 18، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

سائڪلوٽرون شعاعن جي اخراج جي اسپيڪٽرو اسڪوپي: ايلوسيو نيوٽرينو جي ماس کي ماپڻ لاءِ هڪ پرعزم انداز

مڪيش 18، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

اسٽيلر اسٽريمز ڳولڻ: ناسا جي نينسي گريس رومن خلائي دوربين جو ڪردار

مڪيش 18، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

2020 ۾ Pantanal تي باهه جو تباهي وارو اثر

مڪيش 18، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

سائڪلوٽرون شعاعن جي اخراج جي اسپيڪٽرو اسڪوپي: ايلوسيو نيوٽرينو جي ماس کي ماپڻ لاءِ هڪ پرعزم انداز

مڪيش 18، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

لينڊ سلائيڊ کي سمجھڻ ۽ گھٽائڻ: هڪ ضروري ڪوشش

مڪيش 18، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا