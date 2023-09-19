شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

قمري ڏکڻ قطب جي هڪ نئين موزيڪ تصوير ناسا پاران ظاهر ڪئي وئي آهي

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مرد 19، 2023
قمري ڏکڻ قطب جي هڪ نئين موزيڪ تصوير ناسا پاران ظاهر ڪئي وئي آهي

NASA and National Geographic have released a high-resolution composite image of the lunar south pole, showcasing the Shackleton Crater region. The image was created using photographs taken by two NASA cameras in orbit around the moon: the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and the ShadowCam. The LROC has been circling the moon since 2009, while the ShadowCam is a NASA-funded instrument on the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO).

The composite image offers a stunning view of the moon’s south pole, including the interior of Shackleton Crater, which is shrouded in permanent darkness. ShadowCam, known for its ability to peer into the shadowy regions of the lunar surface, captured the images of the crater, while the LROC provided images of the surrounding areas.

In addition to the mosaic image, National Geographic also released a topographical map of the lunar south pole, highlighting potential landing sites for the Artemis 3 mission. The map shows three of the 13 candidate landing regions for astronauts. The Artemis 3 mission is part of NASA’s plan to send a crew of astronauts to the moon’s south pole by 2025.

Several countries have expressed interest in exploring the moon’s south pole. India recently achieved a historic soft landing near the moon’s south pole with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. Russia’s Luna-25 mission, however, ended in failure when its lander crashed into the lunar surface. China and the United States also have plans to send human crews to the moon’s south pole in the future.

This mosaic image and the accompanying map provide valuable insights into the lunar south pole region and potential landing sites for future missions. They are a testament to the ongoing exploration of our closest celestial neighbor.

ذريعن موجب:
- ناسا
- نيشنل جاگرافيائي

