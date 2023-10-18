شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

هبل اسپيس ٽيلي اسڪوپ اسپائرل گليڪسي جو خوبصورت ”منهن تي“ نظارو ڪري ٿو

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 18، 2023
هبل اسپيس ٽيلي اسڪوپ اسپائرل گليڪسي جو خوبصورت ”منهن تي“ نظارو ڪري ٿو

The Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a stunning new image of the spiral galaxy IC 5332. Located approximately 30 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor, the galaxy’s face-on view provides a majestic sight. The image showcases its large, circular structure, with loosely-wound spiral arms adorned with clusters of brightly glowing star formation.

When we say a galaxy is “face-on,” it means that it appears circular and disc-shaped when viewed from Earth. This perspective offers us a clear vantage point to observe the galaxy’s intricate features. In contrast, an “edge-on” view would present a squashed, oval-shaped appearance, minimizing our visibility of the galaxy’s spiral arms.

IC 5332 is classified as a SABc-type galaxy, indicating that it lacks a prominent central bar structure and its spiral arms are not tightly wound. Around two-thirds of spiral galaxies possess a distinct bar-shaped structure at their center, while others feature unbarred spiral arms that originate from a single point. IC 5332 falls into the intermediate category, denoted by the “SAB” in its classification.

Although this galaxy boasts well-defined arms of bright stars extending from its dense, luminous core, the spiral arms themselves are not tightly wound. This is why it is assigned a lowercase “c” on the classification scale, with “a” indicating tightly wound arms and “d” representing loosely wound arms.

The Hubble Telescope continues to amaze us with its ability to capture mesmerizing views of distant galaxies. Through its observations, we gain insight into the vast beauty and complexity of the universe.

ذريعن موجب:
– European Space Agency (ESA) officials
– Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST team

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

بائنري بليڪ هولز اڳي مڃيل کان وڌيڪ مستحڪم ٿي سگھن ٿا

مڪيش 21، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

ناسا جو 16 هين سالياني وون برائون اسپيس ايڪسپلوريشن سمپوزيم خلائي سائنس ۽ تحقيق کي اڳتي وڌائڻ تي ڌيان ڏيڻ لاءِ

مڪيش 20، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

قديم سپر ڊيپ هيرن سپر براعظم جي ٺهڻ تي روشني وجهي ٿو

مڪيش 20، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

بائنري بليڪ هولز اڳي مڃيل کان وڌيڪ مستحڪم ٿي سگھن ٿا

مڪيش 21، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جو 16 هين سالياني وون برائون اسپيس ايڪسپلوريشن سمپوزيم خلائي سائنس ۽ تحقيق کي اڳتي وڌائڻ تي ڌيان ڏيڻ لاءِ

مڪيش 20، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم سپر ڊيپ هيرن سپر براعظم جي ٺهڻ تي روشني وجهي ٿو

مڪيش 20، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

تازه ترين خلائي خبرون: ڄاڻ حاصل ڪريو رڪنيت سان

مڪيش 20، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا