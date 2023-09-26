شهري زندگي

ناسا Asteroid Bennu مان نمونو ڪيپسول کولڻ جو عمل شروع ڪري ٿو

مرد 26، 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully retrieved an asteroid sample from near-Earth asteroid Bennu. Now, technicians at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston are beginning the careful process of opening the sample capsule to access the asteroid material inside.

The capsule, which landed in the Utah desert, will be dismantled piece by piece to reach the interior canister that contains the precious asteroid sample. This methodical approach is to ensure the safety and preservation of the sample for future scientific research.

Inside the canister, there could be up to 9 ounces (250 grams) of space rocks and dust from Bennu. While no biological material is expected to be found, researchers are more concerned about potential contamination from Earth biology. Bennu is a carbon-rich asteroid that has been in existence for billions of years, making it a valuable source of information about the formation of rocky planets like Earth in the early solar system.

After the descent of the capsule, it was transported to a temporary clean room where samples of the desert ground and atmosphere were taken. The capsule was then carefully opened, and a nitrogen purge was conducted to prevent any contamination from oxygen, moisture, or earthly bacteria.

The partially opened capsule was then transported to Johnson Space Center’s curation facility, where it will continue to be disassembled over the next few days. The interior canister will be placed in a sealed container, known as a “glovebox,” filled with hydrogen. Technicians will access the canister through a partition using gloved hands to ensure a controlled environment.

On October 11, NASA plans to publicly reveal the contents of the canister, including preliminary findings about dust particles on the exterior. The samples will be distributed among approximately 200 scientists worldwide for in-depth study and analysis.

This sample return from Bennu is NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission and is expected to provide a larger sample than previous Japanese missions to asteroids Ryugu and Itokawa. NASA has additional sample-return projects in the pipeline, including collaboration with Japan’s MMX mission to bring back a sample from the Martian moon Phobos in 2029, as well as planned sample retrieval from the Moon and Mars through the Artemis program and the Perseverance rover, respectively.

ذريعو: ناسا

