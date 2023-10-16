شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

Heliosphere: اسان جي شمسي نظام جي چوڌاري هڪ وڏو بلبلو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مڪيش 16، 2023
Heliosphere: اسان جي شمسي نظام جي چوڌاري هڪ وڏو بلبلو

The heliosphere is a massive bubble that envelops our solar system. It is created by the Sun’s magnetic field and extends far into space. Recent estimates suggest that the extent of the heliosphere is about a thousand times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

The Sun’s magnetic field generates a flow of charged particles known as the solar wind. These particles stream into space along the lines of magnetic force, creating the heliosphere. As the Sun rotates, the solar wind spins around like ribbons of water from a sprinkler.

At the boundary of the heliosphere, the solar wind gives way to particles from interstellar space. The Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft have been exploring this boundary and have provided valuable information. These spacecraft are currently farther from the Sun than any others in history and have detected a transition zone where the interstellar magnetic field interacts with the heliosphere.

Combining data from the Voyagers with information from the IBEX satellite, scientists have determined that the transition zone may extend up to a hundred billion miles, which is approximately a thousand times the Earth-Sun distance.

While the Voyagers will not be able to reach this boundary, other probes both in Earth orbit and beyond are expected to help map the exact extent of the heliosphere.

In conclusion, the heliosphere is a vast bubble surrounding our solar system. It is formed by the Sun’s magnetic field and stretches far into space. Recent research has provided new estimates of its extent, and future missions will continue to shed light on its properties.

ذريعن موجب:
– “A giant “bubble” surrounds our solar system” by Damond Benningfield.

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

Andromeda Galaxy's Violent History Galactic Archaeology Project پاران پڌرو ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 18، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

ستارن کي ممڪن طور تي اڌ ۾ ڪٽي سگهجي ٿو "رابطي وارو بليڊ"، هڪ نئين مطالعي جي مطابق

مڪيش 18، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

هڪ وڏو ڪاميٽ ڌرتيءَ جي ويجهو اچي ٿو: 12P/Pons-Brooks

مڪيش 18، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

Andromeda Galaxy's Violent History Galactic Archaeology Project پاران پڌرو ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 18، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ستارن کي ممڪن طور تي اڌ ۾ ڪٽي سگهجي ٿو "رابطي وارو بليڊ"، هڪ نئين مطالعي جي مطابق

مڪيش 18، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هڪ وڏو ڪاميٽ ڌرتيءَ جي ويجهو اچي ٿو: 12P/Pons-Brooks

مڪيش 18، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

باهه جي حفاظت واري انقلاب کي چمڪائڻ: اسپارڪس هولڊنگس گروپ سمارٽ اسپريڪٽر سسٽم جي مڪمل ٿيڻ جي ويجهو آهي

مڪيش 18، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا