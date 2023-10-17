نئين توانائي جو ذريعو: ماليڪيولر موشن مان بجلي حاصل ڪرڻ

Scientists have discovered a promising new approach to generating electricity by harnessing the movement of molecules. While wave energy technology has already proven to be an effective source of power generation, researchers have now found that even molecules at rest possess inherent energy that can be harnessed.

In an article published in APL Materials, researchers tested a molecular energy harvesting device that captures the energy from the natural motion of molecules in a liquid. By submerging nanoarrays of piezoelectric material in liquid, the researchers were able to convert the movement of the liquid into a stable electric current. This breakthrough has the potential to produce a significant amount of energy, given the vast amounts of air and liquid on Earth.

The device utilizes zinc oxide, a piezoelectric material, which generates electric potential when it experiences motion. The researchers compared the movement of the zinc oxide strands to seaweed waving in the ocean. The advantage of this device is that it does not rely on any external forces, making it a game-changing clean energy source. It opens up the possibility of generating electrical energy through the molecular thermal motion of liquids, which is fundamentally different from traditional mechanical motion.

The applications for this technology are vast. It can be used to power nanotechnologies such as implantable medical devices. The device can also be scaled up to full-size generators for kilowatt-scale energy production. The researchers are already working on improving the energy density of the device by testing different liquids, high-performing piezoelectric materials, and new device architectures.

This groundbreaking research provides an exciting avenue for generating electricity that does not depend on conventional external sources like wind, hydroelectric, or solar energy. The ability to tap into the inherent energy of molecules opens up new possibilities for sustainable and clean energy solutions in the future.

ذريعن موجب:

– APL Materials – https://www.aip.org/

– Authors Affiliations: East Eight Energy Co. Ltd.; Nankai University