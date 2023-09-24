شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

نئون مطالعو گٽ مائڪروبس کي اسڪيليٽل صحت سان ڳنڍي ٿو

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مرد 24، 2023
نئون مطالعو گٽ مائڪروبس کي اسڪيليٽل صحت سان ڳنڍي ٿو

Scientists have discovered a possible connection between the gut microbiome and skeletal health. A recent study found that certain gut microbes were associated with bone density, microarchitecture, and strength. The findings suggest that it may be possible to alter the gut microbiome to improve bone health.

The study, titled “A two-cohort study on the association between the gut microbiota and bone density, microarchitecture, and strength,” was published in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The researchers investigated the association between the gut microbiome and high-resolution peripheral quantitative computed tomography (HR-pQCT) scans of the radius and tibia in two large cohorts.

The researchers used data from the Framingham Third Generation Study and the Osteoporotic Fractures in Men study to determine if there was a potentially modifiable factor contributing to skeletal health. Low bone density increases the risk of developing osteoporosis and fractures, particularly in older adults.

The findings revealed that certain bacteria, such as Akkermansia and Clostridiales bacterium DTU089, had negative associations with bone health in older adults. Akkermansia has been previously associated with obesity, while DTU089 is more abundant in individuals with lower physical activity and protein intake. These factors are known to impact skeletal health.

The researchers also found that certain bacteria were associated with differences in bone cross-sectional area, suggesting that microbes could influence how the bone changes size with aging.

While more research is needed to understand the specific effects of bacterial organisms on skeletal health, this study provides valuable insights into the potential role of the gut microbiome in bone health. Ultimately, targeting the gut microbiome may be a future approach for improving skeletal health.

ذريعن موجب:
– Study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology (No URL)
– Harvard Medical School’s Marcus Institute for Aging Research

