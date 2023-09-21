شهري زندگي

ESA جو Aeolus سيٽلائيٽ TROPOS جي شموليت سان ڪامياب مشن مڪمل ڪري ٿو

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 21، 2023
ESA’s Aeolus satellite has concluded its groundbreaking mission to acquire global wind profiles. The Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) played a vital role in the mission’s success, providing continuous reference measurements for validation purposes and contributing to the development of aerosol optical properties products.

Launched in 2018, Aeolus orbited the Earth for nearly five years, collecting vertical profiles of wind speed and backscatter information on clouds and aerosols. TROPOS was involved in the entire mission, ensuring data quality and supporting external validation with European partners. Even beyond the mission’s completion, TROPOS will continue to work on the Aeolus Data, Innovation, and Science Cluster (DISC) project, aiming to improve data products and enhance the scientific impact of the mission.

In its final moments, Aeolus conducted a series of end-of-life experiments to benefit future lidar missions. One notable experiment involved tilting the laser to measure vertical winds over deep convective cloud systems. This analysis will help quantify the impact of vertical air motions on existing assumptions. TROPOS also participated in an ATLID test, simulating the lidar instrument of EarthCARE, a future satellite mission.

TROPOS expressed mixed emotions as they witnessed the controlled reentry of Aeolus. While saddened by its demise, they were also proud to have contributed to the success of this groundbreaking mission. Looking ahead, TROPOS is now focused on working with the Aeolus DISC project to validate reprocessed aerosol products and explore novel applications for the atmospheric science community.

Additionally, TROPOS is heavily involved in preparing for the upcoming EarthCARE mission, scheduled to launch in 2024. They are leading the development of processors for the ATLID lidar and cloud products for the Multi-Spectral Imager (MSI). TROPOS will also validate EarthCARE measurements using its ground-based measurement sites across the globe.

With Aeolus’ legacy still shining brightly, TROPOS remains dedicated to advancing atmospheric science, pushing the boundaries of understanding and forecasting our planet’s complex weather systems.

Source: TROPOS Institute and ESA’s Aeolus mission

