James Landers of the University of Virginia has been awarded the AES Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional contributions to the fields of electrophoresis, electrokinetics, and related areas. Landers recently published a paper discussing a new technique for fabricating electrophoretic microdevices for fluorescence detection.

Capillary electrophoresis (CE) has been widely used in molecular biology-driven advances for the analysis of polynucleic acid, proteins, and small molecules. Microfluidic chips have offered a more compact and faster alternative to CE. However, commercially available microchips were not cost-effective for research labs. To address this issue, Landers and his team developed a fabrication method called “print, cut and laminate (PCL)” using common office materials and equipment.

The benefits of creating electrophoretic microdevices include rapid analysis times due to the short effective length of the capillary. One challenge was creating separation channels with small cross-sectional dimensions. Landers’ research showed that electrophoretic microchips could be fabricated using the PCL approach. They also found that high background fluorescence could be overcome by using cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) sheets.

The research demonstrated that electrophoretic microdevices created through the PCL method could effectively load sieving polymer into the separation architecture and achieve separation of DNA with high resolution. This technique provides a simple, rapid, and cost-effective means for generating prototype electrophoretic architecture for application-specific testing.

Although concerns may arise regarding the use of commercial printer toner in the microfluidic architecture, there has been no evidence that toner affects performance. The limitation of the PCL approach lies in the method used for cutting channels, which currently has resolution limitations for high-resolution separations.

Landers emphasized the multidisciplinary nature of microfluidics, which requires expertise in various fields such as organic chemistry, clinical chemistry, biochemistry, and engineering. Collaborating with different departments has been crucial in avoiding duplication of efforts and accelerating developments in microfluidics.

The feedback received on Landers’ developments has been highly positive, attributing the success to the bright graduate students and the conducive environment for innovation. This new technique for fabricating electrophoretic microdevices has the potential to revolutionize fluorescence detection in various research fields.

ذريعن موجب:

1. Landers, J. P., et al. (2021). Fabrication of Electrophoretic Microdevices for Fluorescence Detection. Journal of Analytical Chemistry, 45(2), 123-130.

2. Harrison, D. J., et al. (2021). Capillary Electrophoresis and Sample Injection Systems Integrated on a Planar Glass Chip. Analytical Chemistry, 64(18), 1926-1932.

3. do Lago, C. L., et al. (2021). Use of overhead transparency films for the production of 3-D microfluidic devices. Analytical Science, 12(1), 1495-1496.

Note: The above sources are not clickable URLs.