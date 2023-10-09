ارتقاء ۽ جيني نقصان پرجيجي ٻوٽن ۾: بصيرت بالانوفورا کان

A recent study conducted by a team of scientists led by researchers at BGI Research and the University of British Columbia has revealed fascinating insights into the evolution of parasitic plants, particularly Balanophora. Balanophora is a genus of plants that rely on a unique underground organ to steal nutrients from their host plants. The researchers found that Balanophora has undergone significant gene loss, shedding one-third of its genes as it evolved into a streamlined and efficient parasite.

The study compared the genomes of Balanophora with another extreme parasitic plant called Sapria. Both plants exhibited a loss of genes associated with photosynthesis, as expected for parasitic plants that no longer rely on this process. However, the researchers also discovered a loss of genes involved in other important biological processes, such as root development, nitrogen absorption, and regulation of flowering. This suggests that Balanophora has streamlined its genetic makeup to retain only the genes essential for its parasitic lifestyle.

One particularly surprising finding was the loss of genes related to the synthesis of a major plant hormone called abscisic acid (ABA), which is responsible for plant stress responses and signaling. Despite this loss, the researchers observed the accumulation of ABA hormone in Balanophora’s flowering stems and the retention of genes involved in the response to ABA signaling. This indicates that Balanophora has evolved alternative mechanisms to maintain physiological synchronization with its host plants.

The study highlights the remarkable convergence in the genetic evolution of parasitic plants, despite their diverse appearances and life histories. The researchers believe that many of the lost genes in Balanophora are related to functions that are no longer necessary in parasitic plants, while others may have been beneficial for their adaptation to a parasitic lifestyle. Further research is needed to explore the functional implications of gene loss in Balanophora and how it manipulates its host plants to survive.

This study contributes valuable insights to our understanding of the genetic mechanisms behind the dependency of parasitic plants on their hosts. It also has broader implications for the field of plant genomics and evolutionary biology. As part of the 10KP project, which aims to sequence the genomes of 10,000 plant species, the study of parasitic plants like Balanophora provides important data on the genomic alterations and complex interactions between parasites and their hosts.

