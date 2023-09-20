شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

فوسل ٿيل حشرات تي تجربا سچي رنگن تي روشني وجهن ٿا

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 20، 2023
فوسل ٿيل حشرات تي تجربا سچي رنگن تي روشني وجهن ٿا

A team of researchers from Nanjing University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and University College Cork has developed a technique that may allow for the estimation of coloration in some fossilized insects. Previous studies have shown that it is difficult to determine the true coloration of fossilized insects, excluding those preserved in amber. These fossils are typically monochromatic and feature unique patterns in shades of gray. In their recent study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the team describes their approach and findings.

To estimate color patterns, the researchers compared modern insects similar in appearance to fossilized samples that they had previously obtained. These modern insects were wrapped in aluminum foil and subjected to simulated fossilization by baking at temperatures ranging from 200° to 500° C. The team then examined the samples using a scanning electron microscope and compared them to the fossilized samples.

Their findings revealed that darker patches on the baked samples corresponded to areas of the exoskeleton that were rich in melanin, a dark pigment. These darker spots were more heat-resistant, suggesting that they were also more resistant to degradation. This indicates that darker areas on fossilized insects likely represent parts of the ancient creatures that also had a higher melanin content. Therefore, these darker areas could provide clues to estimating the coloring of the fossils.

The team also observed that heating the insects caused an intermediary phase where they turned completely black before transitioning into different patterns. This suggests that experiments like theirs could facilitate new research on estimating the coloration of fossilized insects.

In conclusion, this study demonstrates a new technique for estimating color patterns in fossilized insects. By comparing modern insects subjected to simulated fossilization with fossilized samples, the researchers identified darker areas that likely corresponded to parts of the ancient creatures with higher melanin content. This technique opens up new avenues for the study of coloration in fossilized insects.

Source: Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2023.1333

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

چنڊ تي شيڪلٽن ڪرٽر جي شاندار خوبصورتي ۽ سائنسي صلاحيت

مرد 24، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

ISRO چندريان-3 جي لينڊر ۽ روور سان رابطو قائم ڪرڻ جي ڪوشش جاري رکي ٿو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

خلائي مسافر فرينڪ روبيو توسيع مشن جي مدت تي افسوس ڪيو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

چنڊ تي شيڪلٽن ڪرٽر جي شاندار خوبصورتي ۽ سائنسي صلاحيت

مرد 24، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ISRO چندريان-3 جي لينڊر ۽ روور سان رابطو قائم ڪرڻ جي ڪوشش جاري رکي ٿو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

خلائي مسافر فرينڪ روبيو توسيع مشن جي مدت تي افسوس ڪيو

مرد 24، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

محقق جيو ڪيمسٽري کان سواءِ مصنوعي نسلن کي ٺاهيندا آهن ۽ ارتقائي اصولن جو مشاهدو ڪندا آهن

مرد 24، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا