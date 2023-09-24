شهري زندگي

سائنسدان دريافت ڪيو قديم ترين ڪاٺ جي جوڙجڪ، 476,000 سالن کان مٿي تاريخون

مرد 24، 2023
سائنسدان دريافت ڪيو قديم ترين ڪاٺ جي جوڙجڪ، 476,000 سالن کان مٿي تاريخون

Archaeologists have made an astounding discovery, unearthing the oldest wooden structure ever found. According to a team of scientists from the University of Liverpool, well-preserved wood has been uncovered in Zambia, dating back at least 476,000 years. This is older than our own species, Homo sapiens.

Through expert analysis of stone tool cut-marks on the wood, researchers have concluded that early humans intentionally shaped and joined two large logs to construct a structure. This finding indicates the earliest evidence of deliberate woodworking in the world, challenging the belief that Stone Age humans were solely nomadic. Previous evidence had only shown humans using wood for making fire, digging sticks, and spears.

The preservation of wood from such an ancient site is highly unusual, as it typically decays over time. However, the high water levels in the area acted as a preservative, allowing the wood to survive. This discovery sheds new light on the lifestyle of early humans at Kalambo Falls, who not only had access to a consistent water source but also utilized the surrounding forest for sustenance.

The article mentions that the term “humans” is used to describe these beings, but it is important to note that they predate Homo sapiens, possibly belonging to the Homo erectus species. This revelation aligns with other recent discoveries in South Africa’s Rising Star cave system, where evidence of cultural practices, burial rituals, fire usage, and art creation by non-Homo sapiens hominin species was found, dating back approximately 300,000 years.

The research findings have been published in the scientific journal Nature, marking a significant contribution to our understanding of early human history and the complexity of their cultural and technological advancements.

– University of Liverpool (source article)

