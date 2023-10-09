شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

يورپي يونين تجارتي ٿيڻ کان اڳ ٽيڪنالاجيز کي جانچڻ لاءِ ٽي نوان خلائي مشن شروع ڪيا

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مڪيش 9، 2023
يورپي يونين تجارتي ٿيڻ کان اڳ ٽيڪنالاجيز کي جانچڻ لاءِ ٽي نوان خلائي مشن شروع ڪيا

The European Union (EU) has recently launched three new in-orbit demonstration and validation missions as part of the Horizon 2020 research program. These missions aim to perform tests on various technologies before they are commercialized.

The in-orbit demonstration and validation missions, also known as IOD or IOV missions, were launched using the Vega flight VV23 launcher from the European Space Agency’s spaceport in French Guiana. The missions consist of a total of six satellites and nine experiments that will test technologies with a wide range of applications.

Supported by the European Space Agency (ESA), these missions allow for experiments to be conducted in space to validate technologies in real space environments. This process, known as flight heritage, is crucial for both scientific and commercial purposes. It serves as the final step before these technologies can be introduced to the market.

The launch of these missions showcases the EU’s active role in space and its commitment to supporting innovation and technological advancements. EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, stated that the launch will enable the testing of innovation and new technologies in space, ultimately enhancing Europe’s competitiveness in the space industry.

The three missions will benefit six European countries. Syndeo-1 and Syndeo-2, implemented by Dutch aerospace company ISISpace, involve seven experiments covering various themes such as space science, technology, propulsion, and space traffic management. These missions receive support from universities and small-to-medium enterprises in Belgium, Spain, France, and Czechia.

ESTCube-2, developed by a group of space students from the University of Tartu in Estonia, aims to demonstrate deorbiting with plasma brake technology and qualify a deep-space nanosatellite platform for future missions that will utilize the electric solar wind sail.

ANSER, created by the Instituto Nacional de Técnica Aeroespacial in Spain, focuses on studying and monitoring water quality in the reserves of the Iberian Peninsula using spectrometric techniques and a cluster of cubesats in low-earth orbit.

The EU’s launch of these space missions highlights its commitment to closing the gap between technology development and commercialization. By testing these technologies in orbit, it ensures their readiness for market placement, fostering innovation, scientific knowledge, and the competitiveness of the European space industry.

ذريعن موجب:
– Silicon Republic: https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/eu-space-missions-iod-iov-technology-testing-commercialisation
– European Space Agency: https://www.esa.int/Applications/TTP2/Two_new_launches_of_IOD-IOV_picosatellites

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

سائنسدان اسٽرائڊ جي نموني ۾ پاڻي ۽ ڪاربن جي گهڻائي ڳوليندا آهن، زندگي جي اصليت جي نظريي جي حمايت ڪن ٿا

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا