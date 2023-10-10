شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ڌرتيءَ جو چنڊ ۽ وينس جو ناياب سنگم هجڻ

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 10، 2023
ڌرتيءَ جو چنڊ ۽ وينس جو ناياب سنگم هجڻ

On October 10th, an astronomical event will take place as Earth’s moon and Venus appear just five degrees from each other. This rare celestial event, known as a conjunction, will be visible around 3:11 am ET and is expected to last for about 12 hours.

During a conjunction, two celestial objects appear close together from Earth’s perspective. In this case, the Earth’s moon and Venus will align in the night sky, creating a spectacular sight for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts.

The moon is Earth’s only natural satellite and is about 238,855 miles away from our planet. It is our closest celestial neighbor and has been a subject of fascination and study for thousands of years. Venus, on the other hand, is the second planet from the Sun and is often referred to as Earth’s sister planet due to its similarities in size and composition.

This conjunction is an excellent opportunity for amateur astronomers to observe two of the most prominent objects in our night sky. By using a telescope or even a pair of binoculars, viewers may be able to see the moon’s craters and Venus’ phases. It is a chance to appreciate the beauty of our celestial neighbors and gain a deeper understanding of the wonders of the universe.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms for the early morning of October 10th to witness this rare and captivating event. Whether you are a seasoned stargazer or a beginner with a newfound curiosity, the conjunction of Earth’s moon and Venus promises to be a stunning sight that reminds us of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

ذريعن موجب:
– Dictionary.com: “conjunction” – an apparent meeting or passing of two or more celestial bodies in the same degree of the zodiac
- نيشنل ايرووناٽڪس اينڊ اسپيس ايڊمنسٽريشن (ناسا)

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

سائنسدان اسٽرائڊ جي نموني ۾ پاڻي ۽ ڪاربن جي گهڻائي ڳوليندا آهن، زندگي جي اصليت جي نظريي جي حمايت ڪن ٿا

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا