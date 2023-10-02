شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

پرسورينس روور مريخ تي مارٽين ڊسٽ ڊيول کي پڪڙيو

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 2، 2023
Nasa’s Perseverance rover has made an exciting discovery during its exploration of Mars’ Jezero Crater. On its 899th Martian day, the rover captured a video of a dust devil moving along the western rim of the crater. Dust devils are weaker and smaller versions of tornadoes on Earth, and they play a key role in moving and redistributing dust around Mars.

The video captured by the rover’s Navcams consists of 21 frames taken four seconds apart, sped up 20 times. It shows the lower portion of the Martian dust devil. Although only the bottom 387 feet of the vortex is visible in the camera frame, scientists estimated its full height based on the shadow it cast. The shadow indicates that the dust devil is approximately 1.2 miles in height.

This particular dust devil, located about 2.5 miles away from the rover at a location called “Thorofare Ridge,” was moving east to west at a speed of about 12 mph. It had a width of around 200 feet. By studying these dust devils, scientists aim to gain a better understanding of the Martian atmosphere and improve their weather models.

Dust devils also occur on Earth when warm air rises and mixes with cooler air. However, the Martian versions can grow much larger than their Earth counterparts. They are most commonly observed during the spring and summer months on Mars.

Perseverance’s mission on Mars goes beyond capturing dust devils. The rover is conducting astrobiology research, searching for signs of ancient microbial life, studying the planet’s geology and past climate, and paving the way for future human exploration. It is also the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.

Source: Nasa’s Perseverance rover records dust devil on Mars, Nasa.

By جبرائيل بوٿا

